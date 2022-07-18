Brand Extension

The U.K.'s PODCAST RADIO DAB and online station is expanding with TOMORROW's launch (7/19) of PODCAST RADIO BUSINESS, a 24/7 stream of business podcasts, the first in a planned extension of the PODCAST RADIO brand into additional online streams. PODCAST RADIO CRIME is slated for an AUGUST launch, with PODCAST RADIO COMEDY coming in SEPTEMBER.

CEO GERRY EDWARDS said, “We’re really excited to launch PODCAST RADIO BUSINESS, which will then be followed by further vertical brand extensions such as PODCAST RADIO CRIME and PODCAST RADIO COMEDY in AUGUST and SEPTEMBER. And we won’t be stopping there.

“This means we can offer listeners genre-specific stations with podcast content to complement our main station. Business podcasts have featured heavily on PODCAST RADIO since we launched two years ago and now these podcasts will have their own home as well as still being played on the main channel.”

Director PAUL CHANTLER added, “When people search for a podcast, tagging solely by genre can sometimes limit discoverability. In the busy world of podcasting, a listener may hear an entrepreneurial thought-leader inside of a comedy podcast episode, or an inspirational company narrative being outlined in a wellness podcast. Our new ‘vertical’ channels will be able to navigate these elements of content and provide the listener with a fantastically curated experience.”

« see more Net News