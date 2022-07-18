Added In Arkansas

KING-SULLIVAN RADIO Country KHPQ (HOT COUNTRY Q92.1) and Classic Hits KGFL-A-K234BV-K247CQ/CLINTON, AR have signed up for VIRTUAL NEWS CENTER remote news reports. LISA RODMAN will anchor reports for the two stations.

Station owner SID KING, said, "You know, I think it’s a good product. Of course, we would love to have our own news staff with news personnel, but in a small market, we can hardly afford to do that anymore, but this kind of fills the bill for us. It gives us some sense of news in the community and I think that’s very important.”

VNC CEO JOEL DEARING said, “GM and Owner SID KING came to us through the recommendation of a family member who is also a client and works in a nearby market. We're delighted for the opportunity to bring more compelling local content to this successful family operation.”

« see more Net News