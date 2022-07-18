Preactor

HEARST Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK)/BALTIMORE Programming Assistant VALERIE PREACTOR has been named Sports Anchor/Reporter at the station and sister News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA. PREACTOR, a former sideline reporter for ESPN+ and Production Assistant for NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON, will be heard in morning drive and will also report on the RAVENS, ORIOLES, and NAVY football.

“It’s surreal!” said PREACTOR. “To be the new sports reporter for the radio stations I grew up listening to is really full circle. I’m thrilled to be covering my hometown teams that I love so much already! I’m excited to get to work and have fun, while continuing to grow in the radio and sports broadcasting industry. Your BALTIMORE sports are in good hands!”

“As the official broadcast partner of the BALTIMORE RAVENS, the BALTIMORE ORIOLES and NAVY Football, nobody covers more sports like WBAL NEWSRADIO 1090/FM 101.5 and 98 ROCK,” said Pres./GM DAN JOERRES. “We are thrilled to welcome Valerie to our market-leading sports staff.”

