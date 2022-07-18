Ups Two

NPR has promoted Senior Dir./Collaborative Journalism BRUCE AUSTER to Managing Editor/Collaborative Journalism and has upped Network Hub Content Manager KATHY GOLDGEIER to Dir./Collaborative Journalism.

AUSTER, with NPR since 2004, is filling the slot left vacant when KENYA YOUNG left to join WNYC STUDIOS as SVP earlier this year. GOLDGEIER joined the network from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON on 2019 and previously worked at the SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE.

