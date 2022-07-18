Kid Cudi (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

KID CUDI will replace KANYE WEST as the headliner for the opening night of the ROLLING LOUD Hip-Hop music festival in MIAMI on JULY 22nd. Promoters announced via TWITTER that WEST had pulled out of the show.

The festival, scheduled for FRIDAY through SUNDAY (7/22-24), will also be headlined by FUTURE on SATURDAY and KENDRICK LAMAR on SUNDAY.

CUDI and WEST have a history of having "beef" over the years, most recently, stemming from CUDI's friendship with PETE DAVIDSON, boyfriend of WEST's ex-wife, KIM KARDASHIAN.

