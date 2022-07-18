Daniels

CUMULUS Country KHAY/VENTURA morning host DAVE DANIELS has been promoted to OM of tje CUMULUS/OXNARD-VENTURA cluster, which includes KHAY, AC KBBY, Classic Hits KRUZ, and Top 40/Rhythmic KVYB (106.3 THE VIBE). He will continue hosting mornings at KHAY, where he has worked since 2016 (NET NEWS 7/14/16).

VP/Market Mgr. SOMMER FRISK said, “This is a well-earned promotion for DAVE DANIELS. DAVE’s natural ability to lead is underscored by his ability to successfully navigate the programming team under the most challenging of times. He’s a pro and is most deserving of this promotion.”

DANIELS said, "I couldn't be happier to lead the programming team in OXNARD/VENTURA, working alongside our Sales Manager and sales team. My thanks to SOMMER FRISK, our VP/Market Manager, for her confidence in me. I look forward this opportunity."

« see more Net News