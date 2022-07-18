Festival

CUMULUS Classic Hits WLCS, Country WLAW (NASH ICON 97.5), AC WWSN (SUNNY 92.5), and Hip Hop WVIB (V100)/MUSKEGON, MI will hold "MUSKEGON Summer Wine Up 2022" on JULY 30th at HACKLEY PARK in downtown MUSKEGON.

The wine and entertainment event will offer tasting of over 100 wines, with seminars, food, and live music. Tickets are $15, which includes three wine sampling tickets, and the first 1,500 patrons will get a souvenir wine glass.

