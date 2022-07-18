22nd Season

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM)/NEW YORK has announced the lineup for its annual lunchtime theatre series, “106.7 LITE FM'S BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK.” The free performances take place every THURSDAY in AUGUST.

Performances will run from 12:30-1:30p on the BRYANT PARK STAGE, hosted by the station’s personalities. The event, now in its 22nd year, features TONY AWARD-winning shows, along with fan favorites.

WLTW PD CHRIS CONLEY said, “We are excited to bring back ‘BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK in its 22nd season. It is a NEW YORK CITY experience that is not to be missed.”

The lineup includes:

AUGUST 4th: "DISNEY ON BROADWAY" ("ALADDIN," "THE LION KING"), with host DELILAH and a pre-show featuring "STOMP"

AUGUST 11th: “CHICAGO,” “DEAR EVAN HANSEN,” “HADESTOWN,” and “PHANTOM OF THE OPERA,” with hosts CUBBY & CHRISTINE and a pre-show with "KIMBERLEY AKIMBO"

AUGUST 18th: "COME FROM AWAY," "FUNNY GIRL," "MR. SATURDAY NIGHT," and "WICKED," hosted by HELEN LITTLE with a pre-show featuring "1776"

AUGUST 25th: "A STRANGE LOOP," "BEETLEJUICE," "MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL," and "SIX," hosted by RICH KAMINSKI with a special performance from the TAIWAN TOURISM BUREAU

