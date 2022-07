Bones

PREMIERE NETWORKS host BOBBY BONES has added two more dates for his “BOBBY BONES: COMEDICALLY INSPIRATIONAL” live show, booking AUGUST 12-13 at the CMA THEATER in NASHVILLE.

Artists ERIC DODD (AUGUST 12th) and STEVE MOAKLER (AUGUST 13th) will open the shows.

Tickets are available at cmatheater.com.

