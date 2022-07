Walker

PAMAL Top 40 WSPK (K104.7)/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY APD/Afternoon host SKY WALKER has added voice-tracking duties for nights at DAVIS MEDIA Country WNTB (93.7 THE DUDE)/WILMINGTON, NC, his ninth voice-tracking client. WALKER starts on THE DUDE TODAY (7/18).

