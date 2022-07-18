Trotter

THE ROOTS' co-founder TARIQ "BLACK THOUGHT" TROTTER has been named a General Partner of venture capital firm IMPELLENT VENTURES. The fund is headed by DAVID BROWN and PHILIP BEAUREGARD.

TROTTER said, “I’ve been keeping an eye on the industry and looking for new ways to invest and diversify my portfolio. I also get to see a lot of investment opportunities before anyone else does because of what my brand means to founders. The combination of these elements made it natural to align with IMPELLENT VENTURES. PHIL and I are longtime friends and our relationship led to my first visit to the HARVARD INNOVATION LAB in 2016. Joining DAVE and PHIL has been a long time coming and a natural evolution of our shared interest in helping find and fund the next great generation of entrepreneurs.”

