Inks Danger Mouse

DANGER MOUSE has signed a worldwide publishing deal with SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING U.K. The songwriter/performer/producer, a/k/a BRIAN BURTON, has six GRAMMY awards, 24 nominations, and a GOLDEN GLOBE award; he recently revived BROKEN BELLS with THE SHINS' JAMES MERCER, announced the impending release of an album ("Cheat Codes") with THE ROOTS' BLACK THOUGHT, and was half of GNARLS BARKLEY.

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Chairman/CEO JON PLATT said, “DANGER MOUSE is not only a brilliant songwriter, but a true innovator who pushes creative boundaries and challenges listeners to think outside the box. We look forward to working alongside BRIAN and his team in this new phase of his career.”

Pres./Co-Managing Dir./UK-SVP/International DAVID VENTURA said, “BRIAN is a living legend, and one of the most pioneering songwriters and producers of this century. It is a real honour for all of us at SMP to have this unique chance to be working with him and JEFF his manager. We are not only thrilled to be representing some of his most prestigious songs, many of which recognised by the GRAMMYS, but we are also opening a new relationship towards the future. From his own projects to artists collaborations or even soundtracks, the opportunities with a genius like DANGER MOUSE are limitless, and it is with the biggest smile I say that this is a dream come true!”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING Catalogue, U.K. ALEX SHERIDAN said, “We are beyond delighted to be working with DANGER MOUSE. Through his artist projects, production and songwriting he has proven himself as one of the great collaborators of our time. By working across his esteemed catalogue – and looking forward to what will be a tremendously exciting period of his career – we want to help him build upon the legendary status he has earned so far. I’d like to thank BRIAN and his team for putting their trust in SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING.”

