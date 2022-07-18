Post Malone Fund Raising

Before hitting the road on his 38-show TWELVE CARAT TOUR, POST MALONE is hosting a series of "Gaming For Love" charity streams on TWITCH.

For the charity streams, MALONE and friends will be playing RESPAWN ENTERTAINMENT's APEX LEGENDS, which will be donating $10,000 to each stream. The first stream kicks off today (7/18) at 6p (PT) for six hours, with additional six-hour streams scheduled for JULY 20th, 22nd, and 24th. MALONE will raise money to support HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH (JULY 18), PROJECT HOPE (JULY 20), UNITED WAY (JULY 22), and THE TREVOR PROJECT (JULY 24), and viewers will have the opportunity to donate via the fundraising platform, TILTIFY.

MALONE said, "Tune in as I game for love & raise money for HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH, UNITED WAY, PROJECT HOPE, & THE TREVOR PROJECT. And shout out to APEX LEGENDS & RESPAWN ENTERTAINMENT for their support. Donate & spread love."

« see more Net News