Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JULY 11-17 showed downloads rising 10% from the previous week and up 74% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JULY 12, 2021 to JULY 17, 2022 was +3% for Arts, +69% for Business, +122% for Comedy, +202% for Health & Fitness, +57% for History, +65% for News, +65% for Science, +70% for Society & Culture, +96% for Sports, and +65% for True Crime.

Week-to-week growth in 2022 was +1% for Arts, +11% for Business, +11% for Comedy, +4% for Health & Fitness, 0% for History, +8% for News, +13% for Science, +9% for Society & Culture, +12% for Sports, and +17% for True Crime.

The True Crime category led week-over-week growth at +17%, with Health & Fitness leading year-over-year growth at +202%. History had the weakest week-over-week growth at 0%.

