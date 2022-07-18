-
Upside Remains Atop Media Monitors National Radio Advertiser List For July 11-17
by Perry Michael Simon
-
UPSIDE remained on top of the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for JULY 11-17, with PROGRESSIVE storming back from 52nd place to second, pushing INDEED from second to third. iHEARTRADIO promos fell from third to seventh, their lowest ranking for while.
The top 10:
1. UPSIDE (last week #1; 62733 instances)
2. PROGRESSIVE (#52; 49844) 3. INDEED (#2; 48425)
4. DUCKDUCKGO (#5; 41035)
5. LOWE'S (#9; 40203)
6. ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 39927)
7. iHEARTRADIO (#3; 35383)
8. GRAINGER (#6; 32022)
9. MACY'S (#19; 31647)
10. BABBEL (#8; 31595)