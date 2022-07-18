Upside Still Up

UPSIDE remained on top of the MEDIA MONITORS national radio advertiser chart for JULY 11-17, with PROGRESSIVE storming back from 52nd place to second, pushing INDEED from second to third. iHEARTRADIO promos fell from third to seventh, their lowest ranking for while.

The top 10:

1. UPSIDE (last week #1; 62733 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#52; 49844) 3. INDEED (#2; 48425)

4. DUCKDUCKGO (#5; 41035)

5. LOWE'S (#9; 40203)

6. ZIPRECRUITER (#7; 39927)

7. iHEARTRADIO (#3; 35383)

8. GRAINGER (#6; 32022)

9. MACY'S (#19; 31647)

10. BABBEL (#8; 31595)

