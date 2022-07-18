Herche

CREATE MUSIC GROUP has named industry veteran CHRIS HERCHE to the newly created position of SVP, Music Operations and Marketing at the company. In his new role, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the company’s music division, which distributes and markets more than 25,000 artists and 5,000 label clients around the world. He will be based in BROOKLYN, NY.

HERCHE joins CREATE MUSIC GROUP from CINEMATIC MUSIC GROUP, where he was Chief Marketing Officer, leading the company’s marketing strategy for the past five years, helping to drive the company’s dramatic growth.

Founder and CEO/CREATE MUSIC GROUP JONATHAN STRAUSS said, “CHRIS brings with him a wealth of experience and passion in the independent music sector, both as an executive and as a label owner. His deep marketing expertise will be invaluable to our artist and label clients as we continue to expand our operations around the world.”

HERCHE added, “JONATHAN and ALEXANDRE WILLIAMS have built a truly world-class company and are constantly innovating for their clients. I’m excited to be able to lead CREATE’s music operations as we move into an exciting period of growth.”

