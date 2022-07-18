Wilson (Photo: Grand Ole Opry, photos by Chris Hollo)





As part of its yearlong salute to '90s Country music (NET NEWS 4/20), the GRAND OLE OPRY is partnering with CIRCLE NETWORK for a special, OPRY LIVE: OPRY LOVES THE '90s. Artists scheduled to perform include JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, CODY JOHNSON, MIDLAND, MICHAEL RAY, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, KEITH URBAN, LAINEY WILSON, and CHRIS YOUNG.

All will perform their versions of '90s-era cover songs from artists such as GARTH BROOKS, PATTY LOVELESS, THE CHICKS, TOBY KEITH, VINCE GILL and others. The one-hour program will also include a collaboration on the 1996 #1 hit “Strawberry Wine” between DEANA CARTER and OPRY NEXTSTAGE artist BRELAND.

RUNAWAY JUNE's NATALIE STOVALL will host the event, set for SATURDAY, JULY 23rd at 8p (CT), with a re-airing scheduled for 11p (CT) on CIRCLE NETWORK.

Get tickets at opry.com.

