Del Valle (Photo: ESPN Deportes)

ESPN DEPORTES soccer broadcaster JOSÉ DEL VALLE is joining GOOD KARMA BRANDS Spanish Sports WEFL-A (DEPORTES RADIO 760AM)/WEST PALM BEACH for weekly appearances on "COMUNIDAD DEPORTIVA." DEL VALLE, a PALM BEACH COUNTY native, will appear WEDNESDAYS noon-1p (ET) starting this week.

"As our DEPORTES RADIO 760AM station continues to gain popularity with Latino sports fans in the area, it's very exciting to add JOSÉ DEL VALLE to our local programming,” said GM JULIAN ZALDIVAR. “JOSÉ is one of the top soccer broadcasters for ESPN DEPORTES and ESPN+, and he's always stayed true to his roots in PALM BEACH COUNTY. We’re proud to bring JOSÉ DEL VALLE back to WEST PALM to join our local show and share his soccer passion with the Hispanic community he calls home."

DEL VALLE added, “I’m honored to join the family of DEPORTES RADIO 760AM because it gives me the chance to be close to the community of PALM BEACH doing what I love the most: talk futbol.”

