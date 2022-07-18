Inks With AdvertiseCast

LIBSYN's ADVERTISECAST has inked the BIGGERPOCKETS real estate investing podcast network to an exclusive advertising representation deal. The companies characterize the contract as a "seven-figure deal."

“With its tremendous listenership growth, advertisers are increasingly turning to the intimate and highly captive podcast storytelling medium for its efficacy in driving measurable brand outcomes,” said ADVERTISECAST CRO DAVE HANLEY. “Real estate investing is certainly a hot topic of interest for many and BIGGERPOCKETS has built a massive real estate investing community that’s highly desirable for many advertisers to reach and we look forward building on our partnership to further support the growth of BIGGERPOCKETS’ network of podcasts.”

“We are excited to expand our partnership with ADVERTISECAST,” said BIGGERPOCKETS GM/Media LISA SHROYER. “Having worked together for years already, we believe ADVERTISECAST has the best team and platform in the industry to help us take our podcast business to the next level.”

