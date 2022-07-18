Underwood (Photo: Apple Music)

APPLE MUSIC has premiered new feature APPLE MUSIC SESSIONS with exclusive digital EPs from Country artists CARRIE UNDERWOOD and TENILLE TOWNES in Spatial Audio, both recorded in APPLE's NASHVILLE studios. The recordings were also filmed, providing fans with live performance music videos as well. The company plans to expand the feature into other musical genres in the future.

UNDERWOOD's set includes live performances of her hits "Ghost Story" and "Blown Away," and a cover of OZZY OSBOURNE's "Mama, I'm Coming Home." Listen/watch here. TOWNES' performance included her songs "Somebody's Daughter" and "Same Road Road Home," and a cover of ETTA JAMES' "At Last." Listen/watch here.

UNDERWOOD said of the project, “Being in the studio with APPLE MUSIC was such an incredible experience, and I’m excited to share these unique, stripped-down versions of three songs I love with my fans. We had a lot of fun reimagining these big, visual songs and presenting them in a different way.” She continued, “I have always been an OZZY OSBOURNE fan, and ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ is one of my all-time favorite songs. I’ve always thought it felt a lot like a Country song, and I’ve wanted to cover it for a long time. This was a really fun opportunity for me to be able to finally make that happen. I hope we’ve done OZZY proud and I hope he likes it.”

