Be Counted

GRAMMY and Academy Award winning superstar BILLIE EILISH is using her voice to engage fans in the upcoming midterm election. Yesterday, the longtime non-profit voter registration organization HEADCOUNT announced they are partnering with the performer to motivate her U.S. fans to cast their vote in this year's midterms.

EILISH shared, "I’m working with HeadCount to encourage everyone to show up at the polls and use their voice during these midterm elections. With what is going on in our country, we need to get out to the polls and vote for what we believe in. Not showing up is not an option."

EILISH fans who check their registration status on HeadCount.org/Billie win the chance to receive a VIP experience including travel to her upcoming shows in AUSTRALIA and NEW ZEALAND for her Happier Than Ever World Tour. The elections are fast approaching and with nearly half of all 18-24 year olds not yet registered, the collaboration hopes to excite and incentivize young people to check their registration status or sign up.

