Brenda Lee, Jeannie Seely To Host Source Awards August 23rd In Nashville
by Shawn Reed
July 18, 2022
Tickets for the SOURCE HALL OF FAME AWARDS are now on sale. The event, which honors the "women behind the music" in the NASHVILLE entertainment industry, will take place on AUGUST 23rd at the MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM at NASHVILLE’s MUNICIPAL AUDITORIUM, with Country stars BRENDA LEE and JEANNIE SEELY serving as hosts.
As previously reported, this year's honorees are MARGIE HUNT, RUBY ALEENE JACKSON, SUZANNE LEE, DOTTIE OELHFAEN, NORMA JEAN OWEN, BETTY SANDERS and IMA WITHERS (NET NEWS 2/3).
Ticket prices range from $95- $105 and are on sale here.