Cincinnati Public Radio

The city of CINCINNATI, OH approved the CINCINNATI PUBLIC RADIO request to purchase land and build a proposed new two-story, 30,000-square foot building at 2117 Dana Avenue, which would double the size of the current space they currently rent in a building owned and operated by non-commercial WCET-TV.

THE CURRENT reports CINCINNATI PUBLIC RADIO will construct a facility that will include their corporate office, broadcast studios, a public plaza, a live performance space, and a free podcast studio for public use.

CINCINNATI PUBLIC RADIO has been seeking donations to help with their endeavor, and says it has already raised half of their goal of $26 million to complete the project. On their website, CINCINNATI PUBLIC RADIO states, "We believe in the importance of community, culture and connection. We believe in truth in journalism and giving voice to the diversity of the world around us. We are coming together now to ensure this new home for CINCINNATI PUBLIC RADIO – our public radio – will be a beacon now and for generations to come."

CINCINNATI PUBLIC RADIO operates NPR-affiliated News/Talk WVXU-F (91.7) and Classical WGUC-F (90.9), along with three HD RADIO channels and several podcasts.

