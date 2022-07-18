noncomMUSIC Alliance

The NONCOMMUSIC ALLIANCE announced that their third annual PUBLIC RADIO MUSIC DAY will take place on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER. 26th, with local public music stations adding a number of special activities including special programming, virtual concerts, dedicated studio sessions, and performances.

NPR VP/Government and External Affairs MARTA MCLELLAN ROSS said, "PUBLIC RADIO music stations throughout the country play music and feature local artists that highlight the story of their region and cultures within their community. We want to showcase their collective mark on shaping the sound of local communities for generations to come."

In 2021, nearly 70 radio stations participated in their PUBLIC RADIO MUSIC DAY, and the US SENATE introduced a resolution to formally designate NOVEMBER 10th, 2021, as PUBLIC RADIO MUSIC DAY. The SENATE passed the measure by unanimous consent.

The NONCOMMUSIC ALLIANCE has over 125 partner public radio stations, and "celebrates NONCOMMERCIAL, nonprofit, local PUBLIC RADIO's role in connecting artists with the communities that enjoy and support their music."

« see more Net News