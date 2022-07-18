Gehrig (Photo: City Of Fargo)

FLAG FAMILY MEDIA News-Talk WDAY-A-K226CL/FARGO is adding a weekly show hosted by a former FARGO City Commissioner. TONY GEHRIG will host "THURSDAYS WITH TONY" 11a-noon (CT) THURSDAYS as part of "WDAY MIDDAY," starting AUGUST 4th

Saying that he is "very excited" about the new show, GEHRIG said, “I am looking forward to entertaining and informing our community with topics and issues that are relevant to everyday life in our part of the world.”

"When TONY brought this idea to us, we jumped at it right away,” said FLAG FAMILY MEDIA Pres. STEVE HALLSTROM. “TONY has never been afraid to take on the establishment in FARGO, and while people may not always agree with his viewpoint, he sticks to his guns and is fearless in his pursuit of the truth. This is going to be a great radio show.”

« see more Net News