New #1

Congratulations to BIG MACHINE RECORDS' TIM McGRAW and the label's promotion team for taking his current single, "7500 OBO" to #1 on the MEDIABASE Country chart this week. The song rises from #3 to #1 in its 48th week on the chart, after impacting radio on August 2nd of last year.

Written Matt McGinn, Jennifer Schott and Nathan Spicer, the song about a beloved truck in good condition that has to be sold because it conjures painful recollections of a lost love, takes it title from newspaper advertising jargon for a $7,500 sticker price, “or best offer.” Its lyrics reference other McGraw song titles, including a direct nod to his 1998 #1 hit, “Where The Green Grass Grows,” as well as more oblique salutes to his 2014 chart-topper, “Shotgun Rider,” and 2013 album title cut, “Two Lanes Of Freedom.”

The song is from McGRAW's 16th studio album, 2020's "Here On Earth." Its music video, released last AUGUST, stars McGRAW's daughter, AUDREY.

