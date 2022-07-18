Dobbs

G ACCELERATE NETWORKS' "THE LOU DOBBS FINANCIAL REPORT" has been picked up by RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK and WLIR/HAMPTON BAYS, NY. The reports began airing on WABC on MONDAY morning (7/18); the feature includes three daily 60-second segments, a morning forecast, midday update, and afternoon recap.

“I’m thrilled to be on WABC and WLIR-FM and to now be heard in the biggest media market on the planet,” said DOBBS. “I look forward to giving NEW YORK and LONG ISLAND listeners a clear and accurate picture of what’s happening on WALL STREET each and every day.”

“LOU is well renowned for his financial expertise and successful broadcasting career, which make him a perfect fit for WABC and WLIR-FM,” said RED APPLE MEDIA owner/CEO JOHN CATSIMATIDIS. “In today’s uncertain markets, LOU’s insight and perspective into Wall Street throughout the day are more important now than ever. THE LOU DOBBS FINANCIAL REPORTS are a welcome addition to WABC and WLIR-FM listeners and advertisers.”

“LOU and I couldn’t be happier about joining WABC and WLIR-FM at this important time in the direction of the financial markets, which impact every listener,” said G ACCELERATE NETWORKS Pres./CEO JIM HIGGINS. “Under CATSIMATIDIS’s leadership, the legendary 77 WABC has achieved new heights in the NEW YORK radio news/talk arena, and we’re excited to be a part of its continued growth.”

