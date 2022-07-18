Reeves

BOB REEVES has departed NASHVILLE-based RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT, where he has been SVP/Promotion for just over two years (NET NEWS 7/2/20).

Prior to RISER HOUSE, REEVES held the same position at REVIVER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP for three years. Before that, he was VP/Promotion at BLASTER RECORDS and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, and he previously worked in promotion at SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT from 1997-2004.

He is looking for his next opportunity. Reach REEVES here, or by phone at (615) 347-9499.

No word from the label on plans for the position.

