-
SVP Bob Reeves Leaves Riser House Entertainment
by Phyllis Stark
July 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BOB REEVES has departed NASHVILLE-based RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT, where he has been SVP/Promotion for just over two years (NET NEWS 7/2/20).
Prior to RISER HOUSE, REEVES held the same position at REVIVER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP for three years. Before that, he was VP/Promotion at BLASTER RECORDS and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, and he previously worked in promotion at SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT from 1997-2004.
He is looking for his next opportunity. Reach REEVES here, or by phone at (615) 347-9499.
No word from the label on plans for the position.