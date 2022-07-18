Dahl

LISTENER’S COMMUNITY RADIO OF UTAH Non-Comm KRCL/SALT LAKE CITY has hired GAVIN DAHL as the new GM/Executive Director. DALH most recently served two years as News Director & Morning Edition Host at KVNF MOUNTAIN GROWN PUBLIC RADIO in Western COLORADO, earning awards and recognition from the cOLORADO bROADCASTERS aSSOCIATION and SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS. He also co-hosted the weekly music show called "Room to Groove."

DAHL said, "I feel so lucky to have this opportunity to join this excellent team and bring my family to SALT LAKE CITY. Friends and colleagues around the country keep telling me they already listen to KRCL, and we're really impressed with the staff and volunteers. I'm ready to get to work."

KRCL Board Member GLENN MCMINN added, "KRCL's future is bright and the Board of Trustees are excited to bring GAVIN on to help lead the station's talented, committed, and passionate team of DJs, staff, and volunteers. Gavin has the perfect background and personality for KRCL and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Board Pres. IAN PERCY said, "GAVIN is well-respected in the radio world and he’s a great fit to lead KRCL into its next phase as an essential hub for community connection and engagement in UTAH and beyond."





« see more Net News