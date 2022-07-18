'New Music' Study

MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE is reporting that "current: music in the UNITED STATES isn’t just losing market share, it’s actually getting statistically less popular. That’s according to a new midyear report published by U.S. market monitor LUMINATE. It shows that "Total Album Consumption" of "current: recorded music in the U.S. in the first half of 2022 fell 1.4% in volume versus the equivalent metric from the same period of 2021.

Potential reasons listed according to MUSIC BUSINESS WORLDWIDE are: lack of blockbuster records being made during the pandemic, lack of emergent modern superstars, and the fact that young people – as evinced by KATE BUSH’s current world-beating popularity – are simply enjoying "old" music as if it were "new" music.

LUMINATE’s ‘Total Album Consumption’ (TAC) metric combines all on-demand track streams, plus all track downloads, plus all album sales on digital and physical formats. Read the full report here.

