Rich Costey (Photo: TaP Music)

TAP MUSIC has signed GRAMMY-winning producer/mixer RICH COSTEY, who will be managed by RENE SYMONDS. COSTEY has worked with the likes of FOO FIGHTERS, CHARLI XCX, THE KILLER, HAIM, KEITH URBAN, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, MAJOR LAZER, SNOOP DOG, MUSE, DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE and SAM FENDER, among many others. He joins a TAP MUSIC roster that also includes LANA DEL REY, ELLIE GOULDING, NOAH CYRUS, CL, DERMOT KENNEDY and CAROLINE POLACHEK.

Commented TAP MUSIC's SYMONDS, “Year after year, RICH has attached himself to incredible projects across the musical spectrum in pop, alternative, hip-hop, everything. He has worked on some of my all-time favorite albums. While he’s been attached to huge luminaries, I love that he’s always looking out for the next exciting artist to come through the door. It is going to be a fun journey together.”

Added COSTEY, "I am thrilled to become a part of the fantastic roster at TAP. RENE brings both vision and grit to his work, and is tireless in pursuing goals. He and the whole team, have an innate ability to comfortably ride the nexus between artist creativity and long-term careers. I feel lucky to be here.”

