BMI-White Bear Panel At Comic-Con

BMI and WHITE BEAR PR are presenting a panel on "The Character Of Music" at COMIC-CON 2022 at the SAN DIEGO CONVENTION CENTER, taking place SATURDAY, JULY 23rd from 11:30a to 12;30p (PT).

The panel consists of composers HESHAM NAZIH and BENJAMIN WALLFISCH, who will be joined by MARVEL STUDIOS' DAVE JORDAN and director SIMON McQUOID.

NAZIH and JORDAN collaborated on the action series, "Moon Knight," along with composer WALLFISCH and director McQUOID, who teamed up for the feature, "Mortal Kombat." The panel will be moderated by BMI SVP/Creative ALEX FLORES and WHITE BEAR PR’s CHANDLER POLING.

The panel will explore what goes into creating music for action films, emotional character themes and lush, adventurous soundscapes, pairing composers with their directors and collaborators to discuss what creative thinking and conversations happen behind the scenes to develop music for projects in film, television and video games.

« see more Net News