SHOCKER! AUDACY RVP/Alternative Programming MATT MALONE has exited after three years with the company. MALONE joined then-ENTERCOM Alternative WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO as PD/mornings in 2019. He was upped to AUDACY RVP/Programming overseeing Alternative brands WQMP (FM 101.9), KXTE (ALT 107.5)/LAS VEGAS, KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY, and WRXL (ALT 102.1)/RICHMOND in 2020, based in LAS VEGAS.

MALONE previously spent almost seven years at CUMULUS. He was last APD/PM Drive at Alternative KCJK (X105.1)/KANSAS CITY.

Reach out to MALONE at (312) 469-0280 or vultuream@gmail.com.

