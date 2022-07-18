-
Audacy RVP/Alternative Programming Matt Malone Exits
by Shawn Alexander
July 19, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
SHOCKER! AUDACY RVP/Alternative Programming MATT MALONE has exited after three years with the company. MALONE joined then-ENTERCOM Alternative WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO as PD/mornings in 2019. He was upped to AUDACY RVP/Programming overseeing Alternative brands WQMP (FM 101.9), KXTE (ALT 107.5)/LAS VEGAS, KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY, and WRXL (ALT 102.1)/RICHMOND in 2020, based in LAS VEGAS.
MALONE previously spent almost seven years at CUMULUS. He was last APD/PM Drive at Alternative KCJK (X105.1)/KANSAS CITY.
Reach out to MALONE at (312) 469-0280 or vultuream@gmail.com.