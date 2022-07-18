Clarke

Longtime radio veteran MARC CLARKE is the new TV host of "BMORE LIFESTYLE" that airs weekdays at 11:30a (ET) on FOX45/BALTIMORE. In addition, he'll contribute daily on the station’s morning show with his "SO BALTIMORE" feature.

Last fall he filled in as a temporary TV co-host on WUSA9/WASHINGTON DC's "GREAT DAY WASHINGTON while the regular host was on maternity leave.

Audio wise, CLARKE will continue to share hosting duties with his wife ALLISON SEYMOUR on "ALLISON & MARC IN THE AFTERNOON" which airs on 100hiphopandrnb and multiple platforms (NET NEWS 8/24/20). He'll also continue to host "THE MARC CLARKE SHOW and THE MARC & BOOTSY EXPERIENCE" podcasts which air on YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK.

His radio career resume includes HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON DC, CUMULUS MEDIA R&B WNBM (RADIO 103.9)/NEW YORK, and RADIO ONE Urban WERQ (92 Q)/BALTIMORE.

