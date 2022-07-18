Clarke

Longtime radio veteran MARC CLARKE is the new TV host of "BMORE LIFESTYLE," airing weekdays at 11:30a (ET) on SINCLAIR FOX affiliate WBFF-TV (FOX 45)/BALTIMORE. In addition, CLARKE will contribute daily on the station’s morning show with his "SO BALTIMORE" feature.

Last FALL, CLARKE filled in as a temporary TV co-host on TEGNA CBS affiliate WUSA-TV/WASHINGTON's "GREAT DAY WASHINGTON" while the regular host was on maternity leave.

He will continue to share hosting duties with his wife ALLISON SEYMOUR on "ALLISON & MARC IN THE AFTERNOON" on streaming service 100hiphopandrnb (NET NEWS 8/24/20) and will continue to host "THE MARC CLARKE SHOW" and "THE MARC & BOOTSY EXPERIENCE" podcasts on YOUTUBE and FACEBOOK.

His radio career resume includes HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR/WASHINGTON, CUMULUS MEDIA R&B WNBM (RADIO 103.9)/NEW YORK, and RADIO ONE Urban WERQ (92 Q)/BALTIMORE.

« see more Net News