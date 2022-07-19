Hudson

MIAMI-DADE PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WLRN/MIAMI VP/News-Special Correspondent TOM HUDSON is joining AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON as Chief Content Officer, beginning AUGUST 15th.

HUDSON, the former Managing Editor and host of "NATIONAL BUSINESS REPORT," fills the role left vacant when MONNA KASHFI exited WAMU to join WELCOME.US as VP/Content and Communications in MARCH.

« see more Net News