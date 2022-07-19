-
Tom Hudson Named Chief Content Officer At WAMU/Washington
by Perry Michael Simon
July 19, 2022 at 5:00 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MIAMI-DADE PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WLRN/MIAMI VP/News-Special Correspondent TOM HUDSON is joining AMERICAN UNIVERSITY News-Talk WAMU/WASHINGTON as Chief Content Officer, beginning AUGUST 15th.
HUDSON, the former Managing Editor and host of "NATIONAL BUSINESS REPORT," fills the role left vacant when MONNA KASHFI exited WAMU to join WELCOME.US as VP/Content and Communications in MARCH.