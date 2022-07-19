Rankers

PODTRAC has released its JUNE 2022 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers and top 20 podcasts.

6 of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from MAY, while the average unique U.S. monthly audience for the top 20 rose 5% from MAY and was up 11% year-over-year, and total global downloads rose 3% month-over-month and increased 51% year-over-year.

The publisher rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

1. HEARTRADIO (685 active shows)

2. WONDERY (199 shows)

2. NPR (46 shows)

4. NEW YORK TIMES (11 shows)

5. NBC NEWS (55 shows)

6. DAILY WIRE (12 shows)

7. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (103 shows)

8. PODCASTONE (129 shows)

9. BARSTOOL SPORTS (70 shows)

10. PRX (91 shows)

11. FOX AUDIO NETWORK (81 shows)

13. BLAZE MEDIA (18 shows)

12. CNN (41 shows)

16. CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK (475 shows)

17. WNYC STUDIOS (29 shows)

15. PARAMOUNT (104 shows)

18. ALL THINGS COMEDY (65 shows)

14. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (1 show)

20. AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (50 shows)

19. BBC (829 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

1. THE DAILY (last month #1)

2. MORBID (--)

3. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5)

4. NPR NEWS NOW (2)

5. UP FIRST (3)

6. DATELINE NBC (4)

7. SMARTLESS (6)

8. MY FAVORITE MURDER (7)

9. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (8)

10. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (9)

11. FOX NEWS RADIO HOURLY NEWSCAST (11)

12. PARDON MY TAKE (10)

13. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (13)

14. THE JORDAN HARBINGER SHOW (12)

15. CNN 5 THINGS (14)

16. 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (15)

17. FRESH AIR (18)

18. TODAY, EXPLAINED (19)

19. RADIOLAB (17)

20. WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (16)

