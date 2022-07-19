It's Over (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

DESUS AND MERO have split up, confirming the chatter that has followed the pair for months.

The hosts of the "BODEGA BOYS" podcast and "DESUS AND MERO" on SHOWTIME, DANIEL "DESUS NICE" BAKER and JOEL "THE KID MERO" MARTINEZ, are going their separate ways; SHOWTIME confirmed the split in a statement saying that the duo “will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward” and that their late-night SHOWTIME series will not be back for a fifth season.

The split had been foreshadowed by tweets from both hosts during an extended absence from the podcast and an early end to the TV series' fourth season.

Bodega Hive: The illustrious @desusnice and @THEKIDMERO will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward. #DESUSandMERO will not be returning to SHOWTIME. It's been a good run, fam. — DESUS & MERO on SHOWTIME (@SHODesusAndMero) July 18, 2022

