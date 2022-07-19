Williams

Two new accusers have brought forth their stories of alleged sexual harassment by AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA PD/morning host GREG WILLIAMS. A new story, broadcast MONDAY (7/18) by CBS affiliate KWCH-TV/WICHITA, features two more individuals, sharing their past harassment details involving WILLIAMS.

On FRIDAY, ( NET NEWS 7/15 ), ALL ACCESS reported that WILLIAMS had been taken off the air by AUDACY after allegations of sexual harassment had been brought to light by KDGS' recently terminated afternoon personality, JOHNNY "DJ KOOLOUT" STARKS.

