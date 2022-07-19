Mentoring Program

U.K. talent agency FIRST ARTISTS MANAGEMENT, along with YOUTH MUSIC, has created the Composer Assistant and Mentor Programme (C.A.M.P.), a mentoring program for aspiring composers for the movie and TV industry with an emphasis on underrepresented groups. Ten participants for the inaugural class' five-week level one program in SEPTEMBER will be announced on SEPTEMBER 13th, with two of those graduating to level two, a three-month paid placement. Mentors will include DAVID ARNOLD, ALEX BARANOWSKI, ANNE CHMELEWSKY, BENJI MERRISON, CJ MIRRA, RÉ OLUNUGA, PAUL SAUNDERSON, WILL SLATER, GAZELLE TWIN, and JOE WILSON.

FAM European Office Head HAMISH DUFF said, “C.A.M.P. is designed to be a platform to encourage new voices to enter into the music for screen industry by firstly demystifying this area of business as well as offering practical tips and opportunities for young composers to go on and create excellent work.

“The programme is also designed to be a resource for other composers, agencies and productions looking for rising young composers and assistants, with candidates joining our talent network for ongoing support.”

The application deadline is AUGUST 26th. Apply here.

« see more Net News