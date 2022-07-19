Ange

HOWARD UNIVERSITY PBS affiliate WHUT-TV/WASHINGTON DC has tapped radio personality ANGELA “ANGIE ANGE” HAILSTORKS for the position of Director Of Content. Most recently, she was co-host of URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA's nationally syndicated "THE MORNING HUSTLE" show, then based at Urban WKYS/WASHINGTON (NET NEWS 1/12). She graduated from HOWARD's CATHY HUGHES School of Communication and formerly interned at HOWARD UNIVERSITY R&B WHUR (96.3)/WASHINGTON DC.

WHUT-WHUR GM SEAN PLATER said, “We are excited to welcome ANGIE ANGE back home to HOWARD UNIVERSITY and to allow her the space to use her creativity and expertise as a content creator to help foster a new look and feel at WHUT."

ANGE added, “I am so excited to return to the campus of HU where my career was shaped and formed. I look forward to helping to grow WHUT to new heights and sharing my love of all thing’s arts, culture, lifestyle and so much more across the DMV. ”

« see more Net News