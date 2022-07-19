-
Audacy Adds Four To Regional Promotions Team
July 19, 2022 at 7:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
AUDACY has announced four additions to its regional promotions team.
iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA VP/Marketing EMILY PEARCE has been named Regional Promotion Director, Lead, TRI-STATE (NEW YORK-WILKES-BARRE); MEROLA OPERA PROGRAM Dir./Marketing and Communications RUBEN PIMENTEL is joining AUDACY as Regional Promotion Director, Lead, NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, beginning JULY 25th; the OREGON MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND INDUSTRY's ERICA WASHBURN has been tapped as Regional Promotion Director, Lead, PACIFIC NORTHWEST, beginning AUGUST 1st; and AUDACY DETROIT Promotion Coordinator VERONICA WEISENBACH has been promoted to Regional Promotion Manager/DETROIT and CLEVELAND.