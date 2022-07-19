Top: Pearce, Pimentel; Bottom: Washburn, Weisenbach

AUDACY has announced four additions to its regional promotions team.

iHEARTMEDIA PHILADELPHIA VP/Marketing EMILY PEARCE has been named Regional Promotion Director, Lead, TRI-STATE (NEW YORK-WILKES-BARRE); MEROLA OPERA PROGRAM Dir./Marketing and Communications RUBEN PIMENTEL is joining AUDACY as Regional Promotion Director, Lead, NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, beginning JULY 25th; the OREGON MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND INDUSTRY's ERICA WASHBURN has been tapped as Regional Promotion Director, Lead, PACIFIC NORTHWEST, beginning AUGUST 1st; and AUDACY DETROIT Promotion Coordinator VERONICA WEISENBACH has been promoted to Regional Promotion Manager/DETROIT and CLEVELAND.

