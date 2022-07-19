BTS (Photo: Big Hit Music)

BTS have officially been appointed as ambassadors for BUSAN, KOREA's bid to host the WORLD EXPO 2030.

The appointment ceremony was held in SEOUL, and attended by Prime Minister HAN DUK-SOO and KOREA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Chairman CHEY TAE-WON. BTS will participate in various promotional activities, including the GLOBAL BUSAN CONCERT in OCTOBER, in efforts to bring the WORLD EXPO 2030 to BUSAN.

BTS' RM said, “We are honored to be appointed as ambassadors for WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN. BTS will do our best to support in bringing the WORLD EXPO 2030 to BUSAN. Starting with the GLOBAL BUSAN CONCERT in OCTOBER, we will carry out various ambassador activities.” He added, “We will also make extra efforts to not only support the nation’s bid, but also promote the beautiful nature and culture of the Republic of KOREA worldwide.”

Prime Minister HAN DUK-SOO said, “I want to express my gratitude to BTS, the beloved global stars who have gladly accepted the ambassadorship for WORLD EXPO 2030 BUSAN. The most essential part to our success would be the support from Korean citizens as well as the global community. We believe that BTS will take the most pivotal role during the process. With the support from BTS and our people, we will be able to achieve our goal.

