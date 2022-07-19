Immersion Study

A study of advertising engagement commissioned by AUDACY and PUBLICIS' SPARK FOUNDRY agency and conducted by research firm ALTER AGENTS concluded that engagement increases with each exposure to audio advertising. The custom neuroscience study -- tracking immersion through variations in heart rate rhythm, resulting in an immersion score -- measured second-by-second engagement with audio ads in a randomized rotation, then followed up with a survey of brand opinion and intention to purchase.

"The study, based on an incredibly rigorous design that combines neuroscience and survey methodologies, proves the strength of audio in the media mix,” said AUDACY SVP/Research and Insights IDIL CAKIM. “Audio's ability to scale its effect through higher frequencies shows its unique ability to engage and drive value."

“After participating in the study with clients across several categories, the research reinforced that audio is a critical element in the media mix for brands looking for increased consideration and favorable brand opinion,” said SPARK FOUNDRY EVP/Data, Technology, Analytics and Insights ADAM WEILER. “The study helped us better understand the importance of frequency as a measurement metric, and how it can be used to help brands reach their goal of using audio to be top of mind for consumers close to the point of purchase.”

