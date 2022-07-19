Comments

The FCC is taking reply comments on its regulatory fee structure for Fiscal Year 2022, and the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS took advantage of the window to remind the Commission of its opposition to the fee increase and its desire to keep broadcasters from paying for activity related to broadband.

In the comments, the NAB asked for a cap of 5% on fee increases for broadcasters and contended that broadcasters should not be responsible for paying fees to support the 84 full-time employees at the Commission who work purely on a "100% Broadband" policy. The NAB also asked that broadcasters be exempt from paying for costs associated with the Broadband DATA Act and Universal Service Fund.

While the NAB was filing things with the Commission, it also submitted comments in the docket on the future of the slice of TV spectrum used for VHF channel 6, asking that the 13 LPTVs using channel 6 analog audio to broadcast as "Franken FM" radio stations be allowed to continue doing so as ancillary or supplementary services.

