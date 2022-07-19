New Digital Enhancements

AUDACY has begun to release new updates to its digital platforms which will include enhancements to its App and website. Listeners will have even more control over streaming radio with additional interactivity with both live and on-demand content. There will also be improvements to the discovery and curation of radio and podcast content, presented seamlessly together within an evolved interface and user experience.

Initial updates include: Enhanced Rewind: listeners will be able rewind our live spoken word stations (news, sports, and news/talk) and hear it all again – whenever they want, wherever they are; Curated Discovery of Content: listeners will be immersed into a personalized, interactive experience that is customizable, based not just on their favorite stations or podcasts, but also on their topical interests across news, sports and music, as well as hundreds of exclusive playlists, hand-crafted by leading artists and Audacy’s best-in-class music curators; Redesigned Website and Seamless Cross-Device Experience: listeners can seamlessly experience all their favorite radio and podcast content across devices, including our advanced interactive playback of radio stations and personalized discovery of topical audio content on any screen; and Enriched Podcast Listening: nearly 3 million podcasts will give listeners access to all of the podcasts they’d expect, plus exclusive binging of Audacy Originals. And, the Audacy app will now present radio and podcast content together, allowing listeners to consume the latest content from the shows they love along with the topics they’re interested in.

The new Audacy app is available for download in the Apple App and Google Play stores starting today, as well as a fresh update to https://www.audacy.com.

« see more Net News