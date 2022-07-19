Women's Leadership Academy

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has launched the WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP ACADEMY. The inaugural professional development program, which kicked off last week, is being described as "an interactive group coaching experience for 12 high-performing, high-potential women leaders within Country music."

The 16-week program will include an initial one-on-on coaching session to establish individual goals and set success measures, eight educational sessions as a group, and group coaching sessions twice a month throughout the entirety of the program. The initial class includes staffers from RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT, GIRLILLA MARKETING, RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, CAA, WME. G MAJOR MANAGEMENT and six other companies.

“We feel strongly that as our industry’s top trade organization, we need to be thinking critically and intentionally about leadership pathways of all kinds, but especially in support of our talented women leaders,” said CMA VP/Industry Relations TIFFANY KERNS. “We know that women make up half of our talent pipeline. Through conversations we’ve had, especially those throughout the pandemic, we know it’s more complicated for women to reach leadership positions, whether because of double standards, the second shift, or glass ceilings. Even more, as a result of the pandemic, women are now leaving the workforce at much higher rates than men. Our business as a whole is actively focused on creating a more inclusive future, and this program is our first of several professional development initiatives to do just that.”

