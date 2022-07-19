PENNSYLVANIA's Poconos Mountain region will host its major event to be held at the new AMPHITHEATER AT POCONOS PARK near STROUDSBURG. Country stars BRANTLEY GILBERT and BRETT YOUNG will headline COWBOY LUAU, a two-day Country music festival set for SEPTEMBER 16th and 17th.





Additional artists scheduled to perform include PENNSYLVANIA native WARREN ZEIDERS, plus RYAN GRIFFIN, DYLAN SCHNIEDER, AUSTIN MEADE, KASSI ASHTON, RICK MONROE & THE HIT MEN, AYDAMN and JAKE’S ROCKIN’ COUNTRY BAND, with more to be announced. The full lineup of entertainment will run from 1p to 11p daily on three stages, including the main stage in the amphitheater, an outdoor festival stage and a "Patry Bar Dance Tent."