Taco, Restrepo & Valencia

LIVE NATION has hired three people to enhance their focus on Latin music.

RICARDO TACO joins LIVE NATION to lead Latin music strategy for the company’s Concerts division, responsible for growing LIVE NATION's Latin music presence In TORONTO and throughout CANADA. TACO has been an independent promoter and partnered with both LIVE NATION and other leading promoters in various capacities for the last 15 years in ONTARIO, CANADA.

CLAUDIA VALENCIA was hired as a new Tour Director based out of GUADALAJARA, MEXICO, and will be responsible for building and executing business strategies for LATIN tours run by LIVE NATION. VALENCIA worked as a Tour Rep for LIVE NATION TOURING working with various artists including ROMEO SANTOS, AVENTURA, and LUIS MIGUEL before working as an Independent Talent Manager at VIBRAS LAB.

MARTISA RESTREPO joins LIVE NATION as a Ticketing Coordinator, based out of LOS ANGELES. RESTREPO has a Masters Degree in Global Business and past experience working in various box offices, including at THE CLASSIC CENTER in ATHENS, GA. In RESTREPO’s new role, she will assist with tour set-ups, facilitate promotions, and aid in the communication between artist teams and venues, while also helping roll out various day-to-day projects.

SVP of Global Touring for LIVE NATION HANS SCHAFER said, "We have steadily grown our Latin division at LIVE NATION with experts who understand the music and represent Latin fans, allowing us to better service our artists. CANADA is a strong Latin music market, and our new key touring hires will help set the strategy to continue building on our expansion to reach new audiences throughout NORTH AMERICA.”

« see more Net News