Marino

iHEARTMEDIA/ALBANY has promoted CHRIS MARINO to SVP/Programming effective immediately. Chris has over 30 years experience in the radio business, the last ten years as VP/Programming for HUDSON VALLEY. CHRIS’s career has taken him to MIAMI, PHILADELPHIA, HARTFORD and NYC, where he worked with SCOTT SHANNON at WPLJ.

iHEARTMEDIA Area Pres. HOWARD GREINER said in an e-mail, CHRIS is known as a great collaborator and programmer and his energy for the business is engaging. He added, as CHRIS ramps up in his new role, we will be working in the following days and weeks to further define and optimize programming duties and responsibilities across our cluster. He will remain in the POUGHKEEPSIE office, but will not be a stranger to ALBANY and SUSSEX. Please take a moment to congratulate CHRIS on his well-earned promotion.









